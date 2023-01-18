How did you feel about the content of this article?

Pregnant woman observes her unborn child in an image generated by ultrasound.

New York will begin offering free abortion pills starting tomorrow (18), initially at a sexual health clinic in the Bronx and then at three other similar centers run by the city, Mayor Eric Adams announced Tuesday.

In this way, New York confirms its vocation as a “city of refuge” at a time when several states in the country are restricting the interruption of pregnancy in different ways and reconsidering the right to life in their legislation, thus forcing those women who want to have an abortion to move to more decision-tolerant locations.

“New York has always been a beacon of leadership in this nation and we will continue to be,” the mayor said in a statement. The four clinics that will join this free pills initiative in 2023 have the capacity to issue up to ten thousand pills per year, according to municipal sources cited by the “Gothamist” portal.

These clinics are unique in that, unlike hospitals, they do not require medical insurance from patients, which greatly facilitates access for low-income women who do not have an insurance plan.

A spokesperson for the Attorney General of Alabama, the state that almost completely banned abortion shortly after the Supreme Court’s reversal of the ruling, told the site The Hill last week that people who seek or prescribe abortion pills in the state, even remotely, could be prosecuted under the local law that punishes children’s exposure to dangerous chemicals. Alabama’s life safety law targets those who provide abortion services rather than those who seek them, but in the case of the Child Poisoning Act, the seekers are accountable.