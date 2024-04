New York Mayor Eric Adams: the city faces a wave of violence in subway stations, a situation that increasingly worries New Yorkers | Photo: EFE/ José Jácome

New York Mayor Eric Adams announced that the city will soon install weapon detectors in the subway, in order to contain the spread of violence in stations.

“We are taking the next step in our ongoing efforts to make our subways even safer for New Yorkers,” the Democrat said at a press conference last Thursday.

The new security measure will be designed to scan people only for firearms. The police strategy should be implemented in the city's subway system by the end of June. Until this period, municipal authorities will test the use of body scanners, allowing the community in the coming months to evaluate whether they consider it a good initiative. According to the city hall, the population will be able to make suggestions for changes to the public safety program.

Adams' announcement comes after a wave of violent crimes in New York City subway stations in recent months. Last Monday, three people were attacked in separate episodes.

Another incident earlier this month involved a 64-year-old man who fell onto the tracks after being pushed by an unidentified individual. The victim was rescued by citizens before the train arrived. Late last month, a train conductor was stabbed in the neck at a Brooklyn station. He survived the attack despite his near-fatal injury.

Municipal authorities released recent data that indicate a 20% increase in violent crimes in traffic in the city, compared to the same period last year. With crime rising, Mayor Adams and New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced the deployment of additional police officers to oversee the subway system.

Earlier this month, Hochul reported that 750 members of the New York National Guard and 250 state police and Metropolitan Transportation Authority employees had been reassigned to patrol subway platforms and conduct bag checks.