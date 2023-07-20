The city of New York announced on Wednesday that it will give adult immigrants who have been in shelters for a long time a period of 60 days to find alternative housing, in order to make room for families with children who have been arriving nonstop since last year, said Democratic Mayor Eric Adams.

Adams made the announcement at a press conference, in which he reiterated that the city no longer has space and that, since the beginning of the migratory flow, 90,000 people have arrived in New York; 54,000 of them are currently under the care of the city hall.

These 54,000 migrants are about half of the 105,800 people the city is hosting in its shelters.

“We will give asylum seekers [como são frequentemente

chamados os migrantes] a 60-day notice to prepare to look for alternative accommodation. Our social services will help them explore other options and connect with their networks of friends and family,” said the mayor.

If they cannot find a place to live within 60 days, they will have to start the application process for another shelter.

New York’s real estate market, one of the most expensive in the country, doesn’t make life easy for immigrants, especially if they don’t have a job.

“We have no more space in the city. This cannot continue, it is not sustainable and we are not going to pretend otherwise”, insisted Adams, who also announced a campaign to combat “disinformation about the border”, in order to dissuade those who think of going to New York waiting for an open door policy.

In the last year of the immigration crisis, the city was forced to rent hotels and find other accommodation for immigrants, single adults and families with children, which it also provides food and guarantees children a place in the public education system.

Last week, more than 2,800 immigrants entered shelters provided by the city.

New York is the only city in the country legally required by a law passed in the 1980s to offer shelter to anyone, but its capacity has been stretched in the last 12 months.