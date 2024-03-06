Police investigate a shooting at a subway station in the Bronx on February 12. BRENDAN MCDERMID (REUTERS)

A series of violent incidents in the New York subway, the largest network of tunnels and stations in the world, has pushed the state's governor, Democrat Kathy Hochul, to approve the deployment of 750 National Guard agents in the network. city ​​subway. The concern among the authorities and public opinion is contradicted by the daily experience of the subway user, an effective and, in general, safe means at any time of the day, although now in question, again, by a chain of shootings with great media impact.

Hochul will send 1,000 agents to the metro: 750 National Guard agents along with 250 members of the state transit police forces and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, as announced this Wednesday. Officers will conduct random bag checks on passengers and plans are underway to install more security cameras, the governor said. The practice of random searches of bags and backpacks by officers has made many New Yorkers uncomfortable, judging by reactions on social media. Entities such as the ACLU (acronym for American Civil Liberties Union), the most important civil rights group in the country, have long warned about the illegality of the measure without a search warrant.

“In New York City, the police are required by law to inform you when they ask for your consent to a search and to inform you that you have the right to refuse. If you consent to a search, it may affect your rights later in court. If the police say they have a search warrant, ask for one. If they don't have it, say: 'I do not consent to this search.' Police cannot arrest you or fine you simply for refusing to consent to a search,” the ACLU warns.

This reinforcement of security – which is by no means the first – comes after several shootings in January and February shocked public transport users. Two months ago, a man was fatally shot on a Brooklyn Subway Line 3 train after trying to quell a dispute caused by the high volume of music a commuter was listening to (neither on the subway, nor on the streets or In parks, the use of large music players without headphones is infrequent). Another man was shot and killed on the Bronx 4 line on February 12, when an argument between two groups of teenagers turned violent. He was a Mexican immigrant who had not participated in the fight and who worked from dawn to dusk to send remittances home. Additionally, a man was murdered on the morning of February 23 on a Bronx D line train due to a dispute with other passengers.

Prohibit access to those convicted of violent crimes

“Anyone who wants to do harm or sow fear in our metro will be arrested,” declared the state governor. “Plain and simple, there will be consequences. This has to end. New Yorkers deserve no less. And to those who feel distressed every time they pass through the turnstiles, we will stop at nothing to keep you and your family members safe and give you peace of mind.”

On the social network accounts to criminals, as well as expanding scout groups (sic).” The reference to the workers has its explanation in the attack suffered two weeks ago by the driver of one of the convoys, who was attacked in the neck, without consequences, by a traveler, which caused a strike by his fellow train drivers to denounce the exhibition of your work.

Hochul also intends to modify legislation “in a matter of weeks” to allow courts to prohibit those convicted of violent crimes from using the public transportation system. It will also allocate an additional 20 million dollars to increase the staff of mental health teams that work in the subway to remove from the system and bring to specialized centers – even against their will – those suffering from mental health problems, a reality evident everywhere. in lobbies, platforms and carriages. The previous reinforcement of uniformed agents in the stations contributed to a 17% reduction in crimes committed in the system in February, which demonstrates its acceptable level of security, except for incidents that attract spotlights and headlines.

The debate about the safety—or insecurity—of the New York subway is a recurring topic. After a series of tragic events involving homeless people with serious mental problems – a dramatic reality on the streets of New York – the mayor, also a Democrat Eric Adams, adopted a series of effective measures to guarantee peace in the suburban area (the only possible home for many of those homeless).

In his fight against common crime, the councilor's most newsworthy initiatives were the new joint police-social services patrols to deal with the most serious cases, and the signing of a friendly robot to patrol at the Times Square station, kilometer zero. from the city. Initially accompanied by a couple of agents as tutors, the autonomous robot Knightscope K5, or AK5, was withdrawn from circulation a month ago after it was found, as had been warned, that it could not go up or down stairs. The device was compared in its day to a Roomba vacuum cleaner by the mayor. Civil liberties advocates and police reform activists have questioned the need for this and other high-tech devices, such as the robot police dog. Digidoganother of Adams' big signings, for possible data collection.

