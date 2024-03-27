$15 fee for daytime driving in part of Manhattan will apply to most vehicles starting in June

New York is expected to soon become the first city in the United States to implement a toll in its urban area with the aim of reducing congestion.

According to information from the Associated Press (AP), the board of the Metropolitan Transport Authority approved this Wednesday (27) the measure, which should come into force in June.

Most vehicles will pay US$15 (R$75) to circulate during the day in Manhattan (one of the five boroughs of New York City) south of 60th Street, the main commercial area of ​​the largest American city.

Larger vehicles will pay higher prices at this time. Prices will be lower for motorcycles and for driving at night.

The goal is to force New Yorkers and tourists to use the subway more and make more space for police cruisers and emergency services vehicles.

The New York State Legislature had already approved urban tolls in 2019, but the Covid-19 pandemic and the lack of federal regulation meant that the project was stalled, highlighted the AP.

Other global metropolises had already adopted urban tolling to reduce congestion.

In London, the so-called Congestion Charge is 15 pounds (R$95) for circulation in high-traffic areas from 7 am to 6 pm from Monday to Friday and from 12 to 6 pm on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. The amount is not charged between Christmas and New Year.