In bustling New York City, where New Yorkers place more than 100,000,000 food orders a year through delivery apps, the experience for delivery drivers is far from simple. Although the process is simple for clients, especially since the city instituted a new wage formula aimed at ensuring they earn at least $18 an hour.

The main application platforms, which opposed the change, They have responded by limiting the work hours of delivery people, making it difficult for customers to tip and changing the way pay is calculated from week to week. This situation has left workers trying to navigate opaque and confusing changes. According to AP, many of the workers initially earned enough with Uber Eats under the new salary system, but your income has been reduced after the app changed its payment system.

The root of these problems lies in the new salary regulation implemented on December 4 in New York. Before the change, it was discovered that the approximately 122,000 delivery workers in the city earned an average of US$14 per hour, half of which came from tips. With the new regulations, A minimum wage of US$18 per hour was established for all workers.

What are the challenges faced by food app delivery drivers in New York?

However, the implementation of these measures has proven challenging. While some delivery drivers indicate they are earning less under the new rules, labor organizers and app companies argue that average income has increased. Despite this, concerns remain about pay transparency and job stability.

The lack of transparency in pay has also raised concerns among workers. Although apps must pay at least US$30 per hour for active delivery time or US$18 per hour for total online time, including wait time, Companies can retroactively decide which calculation to usewhich means that delivery drivers never know exactly how much they will earn until a week later.

Besides, removing the ability to add tips during online payment has created frustration among delivery drivers, who now rely heavily on post-delivery tips.