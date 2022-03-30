COVID-19 cases in New York City are on the rise again, particularly among 25-34 year olds, according to city officials. The increase appears to be concentrated in Manhattan, the most vaccinated district.

In an unusual move, the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene posted a warning on Twitter on Wednesday, saying that “strongly recommend” that New Yorkers wear masks indoors and receive booster shots.

The warning is in contrast to the city’s covid alert system, which identifies the covid alert level as ‘low risk’.

The rise in cases comes as the BA.2 variant becomes more prominent across the country, and weeks after Mayor Eric Adams lifted vaccination requirements for visiting most closed public places and mask mandates in schools.

Offices across the city have also called for workers to return in person, along with a push toward normalcy from city officials. Some companies have also dropped their mask requirements.

The numbers of #COVID19 of today: • 17,159,344 doses of vaccines have been administered

• 13 new hospitalized patients

• 1,143 new cases https://t.co/h8GjBkBbgV — New York City (@nycgob) March 30, 2022

The city says it will reconsider implementing mask and vaccination requirements if the risk changes from low to medium. The overall seven-day average positivity rate in New York City was 2.3%, up from 1% in early March, according to city data.

Manhattan neighborhoods heavily concentrated in office buildings saw higher rates with Tribeca at 9.6%, the Financial District at 5.9%, Midtown West at 4.6%, and Midtown East at 4.5%. . The New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

