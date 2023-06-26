Diego Sousai

06/26/2023 – 5:29 am

Historic New York pizzerias could be forced to change their dough production under a proposed city ordinance targeting coal-fired ovens that spew pollutants, according to the New York Post.

The New York City Department of Environmental Protection has drafted new rules that would mandate restaurants using the decades-old cooking method to reduce carbon emissions by up to 75%.

“All New Yorkers deserve to breathe healthy air, and wood and coal stoves are among the biggest contributors of harmful pollutants in neighborhoods with poor air quality,” spokesman Ted Timbers said in a statement on Sunday. “This commonsense rule, developed with restaurants and environmental justice groups, requires a professional review of whether installing emission controls is feasible.”

The rule could require pizzerias with such ovens installed before May 2016 to purchase expensive emissions control devices. One pizzeria owner, who requested anonymity, told the newspaper that delicate negotiations are currently taking place with municipal officials over the concession or exemption of the dozens of pizzerias.

“This is an unfunded mandate and it will cost us a fortune, not to mention spoil the taste of the pizza, totally destroying the product,” blustered the owner of a restaurant that has a charcoal oven. “If you mess with the temperature in the oven, it changes the flavor. That pipe, that chimney, it’s that big to create the perfect updraft, it maintains the perfect temperature, it’s an art as much as a science,” he said.

Some customers have also told city officials not to tamper with their pizza. “I’m all for responsible environmental practice, but tell Al Gore to use one less private jet or something. Give me some time!” said a Brooklyn resident, referring to the former vice president and climate change activist.

According to the city, restaurants with coal and wood ovens must hire an engineer or architect to assess the feasibility of installing emission control devices to achieve a 75% reduction in particulate emissions.

If this report concludes that a reduction of 75% or more cannot be achieved, or that no emissions controls can be installed, it must identify any emission controls that can provide a reduction of at least 25% or an explanation of why no emission controls can be installed.

The restaurant may request a variation or waiver, but must provide evidence to prove a difficulty. The first pizzerias in New York and the United States used charcoal ovens, which were cheaper than wood. But they need more oxygen to burn, require more space and are usually built into the foundation of a building.

Stainless steel pizza ovens came onto the scene in the 1940s thanks to the rise of natural gas, and very few new restaurants used coal or wood ovens.

Lombardi’s, which opened in 1905 and claims to be America’s first pizzeria, prides itself on its website on its “beautiful charcoal-oven pizza with a smoked crust.”

John’s on Bleecker Street has been in business for over a century, including since 1929 in its current location, and claims on its website that its “brands…are the coal-fired brick ovens that turn out hundreds of crispy pizzas daily.” A representative for the restaurant confirmed that their charcoal oven was installed prior to 2016.























