Next game of Inter Miami:

Saturday 8:30 p.m. in New York against New York Red Bull. The game can be seen on Apple TV and corresponds to the MLS.

❗️ Lionel’s first match in MLS

⚠️ A break from 10 is warned. Possibly starting from the bench. pic.twitter.com/2aGNkKjjYF

— Key Pass 🤌🏻 (@Paseclave_) August 24, 2023