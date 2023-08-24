Inter Miami continues to make soccer history in the United States thanks to its great figure Lionel Andrés Messi, world champion with the Argentine team that this Wednesday qualified for the US Open Cup final after beating Cincinnati on penalties. Now, he must prepare to play the grand final on September 27 against Houston Dynamo, but Major League Soccer awaits him first. We review the preview of the match against New York City.
In which stadium is the New York-Inter Miami played?
Date: Saturday August 26
Location: New York, USA
Stadium: Red Bull Arena (Harrison)
Hours: 8:30 p.m. in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, 7:30 p.m. in the US, Bolivia and Venezuela, and 6:30 p.m. in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru.
Referee: Chapman A. (USA)
How can you see the New York-Inter Miami?
The game can be seen on Apple TV, so to acquire it, you will have to pay the corresponding subscription.
What is the latest news from New York?
New York RB is 13 of 15 in the Zone A table. Their most recent game was on August 20, with a 1-0 victory against DC United. For the Leagues Cup he lost on penalties against Philadelphia Union.
What is the latest news from Inter Miami?
After beating Cincinnati on penalties in the semis of the US Open Cup, the team led by Tata Martino will have their first appearance in the MLS after the landing of the Rosario star Messi. It is expected that he will not start from the beginning, to have some rest. He is last in the standings.
possible alignments
New York: Carlos Colonel; Cameron Harper, Sean Nealis, Andres Reyes, Kyle Duncan; Daniel Edelman, Frankie Amaya, Omir Fernandez, Luquinhas; Dante Vanzeir, Tom Barlow.
Inter-Miami: Callender; Yedlin, Aviles, Miller, Alba; Busquets, Mota, Gomez; Josef Martinez and Campana. Messi would go to the bank.
Forecast
Inter Miami will win 2-1, with one from Martínez and another from Messi from the bench.
