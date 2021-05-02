Activists of the movement “Solidarity with Novorossiya and Antifascists in Ukraine” in New York called on Sunday, May 2, the Presidents of the United States and Ukraine Joe Biden and Volodymyr Zelensky “to get their hands off Donetsk and Lugansk.”

The action took place on the anniversary of the tragedy in the House of Trade Unions in Odessa.

“Today (Sunday – Ed.) On Union Square in New York, we held an action in memory of the victims of the Odessa massacre. Similar events are taking place in at least 20 cities in Europe and North America today. We consider it important to remember more than 40 dead anti-fascists, as well as to inform the public about the role of the US government in supporting the ultra-right regime in Kiev, ”said “RIA News” action coordinator Greg Butterfield.

Activists were holding posters with the words “Stop hiding”, “USA and NATO – get out of Ukraine”, “Stop the war in Donbass”, “We remember the massacre in Odessa”, “Justice for the victims of the massacre in Odessa”, as well as “Biden and Zelensky : hands off Donetsk and Lugansk ”.

“The conflict that led to the neo-Nazi attack in Odessa seven years ago continues to this day. The Ukrainian state and neo-Nazi groups continue to suppress opposition in Ukraine. Washington and its NATO allies continue to arm and fund this war. Just a week or two ago, the escalation of the United States and Ukraine in the region could have plunged the world into war, ”the coordinator emphasized.

Butterfield is surprised that “the American corporate media completely erased the Odessa massacre from history.”

“Overcoming the information blockade is not an easy battle. We will continue to strengthen solidarity with the anti-fascist peoples of Donbass and Ukraine and resist the US and NATO military actions against Russia, “Butterfield concluded.

Since 2014, Kiev has been conducting a military operation against the residents of Donbass, who refused to recognize the results of the coup and the new government in Ukraine. In this situation, the Ukrainian authorities blame Russia and are trying to win other countries over to their side. Moscow has repeatedly noted that it is not a party to the internal Ukrainian conflict. The settlement issues are being discussed in the Normandy and Minsk formats – with the participation of Russia, Ukraine, Germany and France.

On May 1, it was reported that Ukrainian security forces fired mortars at the northern outskirts of Donetsk.

On April 27, the co-chairman of the Opposition Platform – For Life (OCPL) party, Yuriy Boyko, announced that the Ukrainian leadership should negotiate with the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics to end the conflict in Donbass.

On May 2, 2014, clashes between anti-Maidan supporters and radicals took place in Odessa. The activists were locked up in the House of Trade Unions, and members of the extremist group “Right Sector” (an organization banned in the Russian Federation) set fire to the building. At those who tried to get out of it, the nationalists fired. The police did not come to the aid of the activists. 48 people died, more than 250 were injured. Nobody was punished for what happened in Odessa. The main persons involved in the case are still on the wanted list.