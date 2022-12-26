Residents and emergency crews in western New York State are digging through heavy snow after a powerful blizzard paralyzed the area over the Christmas weekend, killing at least 25 people. It’s the worst storm in this area in 45 years and capped an Arctic freeze front and winter storm that had extended for days over most of the United States, as far as the Mexican border. Many snow plows, tow trucks, ambulances and other emergency vehicles were rescued after becoming stranded. At least 55 people have died in US weather accidents since late last week, according to a tally from NBC News. The greater Buffalo region, on the edge of Lake Erie near the Canadian border, was one of the hardest hit places.



00:24