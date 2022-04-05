New York University Abu Dhabi is launching a “Ramadan Women’s Week” for the first time, and this event will witness the revival of a series of different activities for a week during the holy month of Ramadan, starting on April 11. The events are co-hosted by three NYUAD institutions: The Arts Center, The Art Gallery, and The New York University Abu Dhabi Institute.

Nadia Al-Sheikh, Vice Dean for Cultural and Research Affairs, said: “These events are open to the public, like the rest of our programmes, allowing everyone to share the Ramadan atmosphere as we celebrate our shared values ​​in these blessed days. This occasion also represents the best opportunity to reconnect the university with its audience and community and welcome them.”

The events include a number of cultural and artistic evenings, including a symposium on Abu al-Tayyib al-Mutanabbi, the well-known poet, presented by His Excellency Dr. Ali bin Tamim, President of the Abu Dhabi Center for the Arabic Language, with the participation of Dr. Bilal Al-Arfa Lee, Professor of the Sheikh Zayed Chair for Arabic and Islamic Studies at the American University of Beirut and a fellow Senior Researcher in the Library of Arabic Literature at New York University Abu Dhabi.

The Arts Center is holding a special “Cinema” evening for contemporary Arab cinema, in which it presents a screening of the movie “Before We Forget” by Emirati director Nawaf Al-Janahi. The American Mission to the UAE), while the second evening will host a performance by oud and violin player Simon Shaheen and his orchestra.

The Art Gallery of New York University Abu Dhabi is presenting a number of tours and events related to the exhibition “A Virgin Formation: Ramin Haerizadeh, Rokni Haerizadeh and Hossam Rahmanian” during the new working hours from 2:00 pm to 10:00 pm throughout the holy month. Visitors can join tours of the exhibition at set times, and a reflective display of the artworks on display will be announced soon.

Attendees are invited to join the NYU Abu Dhabi community in a Suhoor meal in the East Square after the events.

Nadia Al-Sheikh added: “I started planning as soon as I was assigned to my position at NYU Abu Dhabi. I imagined what the cooperation between the Arts Center, the Art Gallery and the NYUAD Institute would result in. I also sought to celebrate the return of things to their normal course and the return of the presence events that highlight the vitality of the university campus. We look forward to Indeed, to revive this month with the university community and with our audience among the university corridors, as you promised us.”

For more information about the events, please visit the “Ramadaniyat” page.

Event details

Art Center

Cinemana: Before We Forget, produced by Nawaf Al-Janahi

April 11th at 9:30 pm, Blue Room | Free show, advance reservation is required

The movie “Before We Forget” by Emirati director Nawaf Al-Janahi will be shown within the activities of our cinema. A miserable man, his helpless son and his amnesiac father, go on a lost treasure hunt with the aim of solving all his problems after being mired in debt. The show will be followed by a live dialogue between the Emirati film producer, Nawaf Al-Janahi, and the director, curator and researcher, Nizar Andari.

Boom Diwan Ndodozo Makhatini and Jean-Michel Belek

April 14th at 9:30 pm, Blue Room | 150 dirhams

Live the atmosphere of Ramadan on the rhythms of the Gulf in a dialogue between local musical traditions and jazz, with a performance by Boom Diwan (Kuwait / United Arab Emirates) led by musician, composer and musician Dr. Ghazi Al-Mulaifi, with Ndodozo Makhatini (South Africa) and Jean-Michel Belek (France / USA / Canada), focuses on the invaluable role of dialogue in achieving understanding, peace and finding solutions.

Simon Shaheen

April 15 at 9:30 pm, Main Hall | 150 dirhams

An enchanting show of the most wonderful Arabic songs performed by Simon Shaheen, an oud and violin player, accompanied by his band.

New York University Abu Dhabi Institute

Horses, night and desert

April 13th at 9:30 pm, Main Hall | Free show, advance reservation is required

The New York University Abu Dhabi Institute hosts His Excellency Dr. Ali bin Tamim, President of the Abu Dhabi Center for the Arabic Language, with the participation of Dr. Bilal Al-Arfa Lee, Professor of the Sheikh Zayed Chair in Arabic and Islamic Studies at the American University of Beirut and Senior Research Fellow at the Library of Arabic Literature at NYU Abu Dhabi, on Abu Al-Tayyib Al-Mutanabbi Who is considered one of the most important Arab poets. The occasion includes excerpts from Al Mutanabbi’s poetry and distribution of some of the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Center publications.

art gallery

Virgin composition: Ramin Haerizadeh, Rokni Haerizadeh and Hossam Rahmanian

The exhibition runs until June 12 at the Art Gallery of NYU Abu Dhabi | free gallery

The Art Gallery of New York University Abu Dhabi is presenting a number of tours and events related to the exhibition “A Virgin Formation: Ramin Haerizadeh, Rokni Haerizadeh and Hossam Rahmanian” during the new working hours from 2:00 pm to 10:00 pm throughout the holy month. Visitors can join tours of the exhibition at set times, and a reflective display of the artworks on display will be announced soon.

From two in the afternoon until ten in the evening of every day during the holy month of Ramadan. Please visit the website for more details.

I finish

New York University Abu Dhabi:

www.nyuad.nyu.edu

NYU Abu Dhabi is home to the first comprehensive Arts and Humanities campus in the Middle East to be managed from abroad by a prestigious American research university. The university combines a selection of curricula in the arts, humanities, engineering and sciences with a prestigious international center for scholarships and university research to give its students the ability to achieve success in today’s increasingly interconnected world, as well as opportunities for cooperation and development to meet the challenges facing humanity. The university attracts outstanding students from 115 different countries who speak more than 115 languages. The Universities of New York in New York, Abu Dhabi and Shanghai form the basis for a unique global university, providing faculty and students alike the opportunity to experience diverse learning environments and learn more about other cultures at one or more of NYU’s academic institutions on six continents.

Art Gallery at NYU Abu Dhabi:

www.nyuad-artgallery.org

Founded in 2014, the Art Gallery at New York University Abu Dhabi is the first art gallery to be hosted by a university in the Arabian Gulf region, which offers a full program of academic and experimental exhibitions. The Art Gallery seeks to explore new ideas and aspects in the art world by hosting a group of distinguished art and cultural exhibitions for a global group of artists, curators and academics. The Art Gallery’s ‘Project Space’ is also a platform for exhibitions organized by artists, emerging curators and members of the university’s art community. NYU Abu Dhabi, which is home to the Art Gallery, is home to a diverse community that comes from more than 115 countries. The Art Gallery also organizes public and free programs and guided tours in conjunction with its distinguished exhibitions, and works on publishing research publications that form an essential part of its values ​​framework and highlight its role at the academic level, to allow, with its spacious space, which also includes a reading room, more valuable artistic opportunities and raises topics of interest. significant regionally and internationally.

NYU Abu Dhabi Arts Center

https://www.nyuad-artscenter.org/

The Arts Center at NYU Abu Dhabi presents creative, multidisciplinary offerings in music, theater, dance and film that challenge the norm and transcend all boundaries and barriers. The center aspires to consolidate its position as a leading center for performances and theatrical arts at the global level, as it presents professional artistic talents from around the world in addition to displaying the creativity of students, faculty members and the local community. The Arts Center draws on the resources and competencies of NYU Abu Dhabi to create a dynamic space for audience and visiting artistic talent. The Arts Center at NYU Abu Dhabi is supported by lead sponsor Swyp, and GAC Global is the continuing sponsor. The Arts Center at NYU Abu Dhabi is honored to have Mubadala’s support as a lead sponsor.

New York University Abu Dhabi Institute

www.nyuad.nyu.edu/en/institute-events

Founded in 2008, the New York University Abu Dhabi Institute is a center for research, cutting-edge science, and creative activities in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates, and the world. The Institute organizes distinguished academic conferences that serve as scientific platforms for faculty members at NYUAD and faculty members around the world to discuss and review their innovative research and creative activities. The Institute is distinguished by its diverse public program of lectures, symposia, film screenings and exhibitions, attended by distinguished scholars, researchers, policy makers and thought leaders who present topics of local and global interest. Since its establishment, the Institute has successfully hosted more than 800 academic conferences and public events, and welcomed more than 800 speakers from around the world.