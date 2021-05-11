Football tickets, T-shirts, coffee with donuts, discounts on purchases and now even a free Uber at home to get to the vaccination site. The United States has plenty of doses and no longer knows how to incentivize skeptics to contribute to global immunization, which sparks the carrot and stick policy.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is willing to turn up the pressure by forcing the public to choose. While Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country’s chief epidemiologist, tries to motivate with a summer without masks if 70% of vaccinated is reached by July 4, Cuomo has established the vaccine passport to enter museums, auditoriums and now, universities .

“We are going to make a global statement: you cannot go back to class in September unless you have been vaccinated,” he said. With the directive that will force all students of public universities to be vaccinated if they want to attend classes in person, it is aimed at the most reluctant population group, the young people who believe themselves naturally immune to the virus, but also the least wealthy, as the prestigious private campuses of Columbia or NYU are out of reach.

With the FDA approval of Pfizer’s request to administer the vaccine to young people between 12 and 16 years of age starting tomorrow, another group that does not suffer serious consequences with Covid-19, but is a transmitter, is also attacked. Pharmaceuticals intend to extend it even to six-month-old babies.