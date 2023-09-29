pictures

Flooded streets, blown manholes, flooded underpasses and interrupted subway lines. New York City is experiencing dramatic hours due to the heavy rains that have been hitting the entire area for days and which have become more intense in the last few hours. At 10 in the morning, more than ten centimeters of water had fallen in Central Park, almost fifteen centimeters in Brooklyn, one of the most affected areas. Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency. The alert sent to millions of New Yorkers’ cell phones invites them not to leave their homes and to stay sheltered in the next few hours. In Manhattan many connections are interrupted, the underground stations are flooded in several places, the trains serving the center stop a few stations early, reaching both sides of the Big Apple is almost impossible. Many streets are flooded, with water reaching forty centimeters in some places. Mayor Eric Adams is expected to hold a press conference shortly to take stock of the situation. “This is a critical time for all New Yorkers,” said Governor Hochul, “we are trying to take every precaution possible.” Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens are on high alert for at least another hour. Also on alert in the Bronx, State Island and nearby Jersey City. Dozens of underpasses are impassable.



1 o’clock