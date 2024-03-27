Yes he hid on the stairs of the apartment building where the girl lives, and when she approached the front door he jumped on her and dragged her away. It happened in New York, Queens. The victim is an eighteen-year-old who was returning home after taking her dog out. Fortunately – as shown by the footage recorded by the home security camera – the girl's mother, alarmed by her screams, immediately rushed out of the house and after a long struggle she managed to save her daughter. “Instinctively I jerked her to take her away from him – explained Adriana Alvarez, the 18-year-old's mother, to the US media – But the kidnapper sprayed pepper spray in my face and then started hitting me violently so that I would let go of my Daughter”. A neighbor alerted by the noise intervened, making the two women take refuge in his house. In the meantime, the other condominium owners called the police. Officers discovered that the attacker was 25-year-old George Vassiliou, who worked together with Adriana Alvarez's daughter in a nearby supermarket. The two were initially friends, but then Vassiliou began following the 18-year-old, stalking her and scaring her. Until mother and daughter reported him and obtained a restrictive measure against him. Police said Vassiliou – who is now in prison – had rented a car the evening before the attempted kidnapping and parked it outside Alvarez's apartment building. Inside the car, police recovered a bag containing rope, sleeping pills, melatonin and tampons. A knife was also discovered in one of his pockets. Adriana Alvarez is still in hospital due to the injuries sustained during the clash, which occurred on January 23rd.



00:40