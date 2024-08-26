In recent days, New York authorities announced a measure what does it have to do with that The length of stay in shelters for immigrants in the state was limited to only 60 dayswhich meant a new immigration policy promoted by the government, as is occurring in several regions of the United States.

According to the criteria of

That initiative generated several turning points in society, but, as if that were not enough, now The regulations were updated: according to the authorities, now will affect all shelters in the state without exception, making it even more difficult for migrants living in the Big Apple.

“We are taking preventive measures. If we build a system, if we still have 212,000 people in our care, it will not be economically sustainable. “And it’s not the right thing to do for human beings. People should not be in shelters their whole lives,” Mayor Eric Adams said in a press conference that was shared on the New York City Mayor’s Office’s YouTube channel.

More than 19,000 families with children are affected by this measure, although they clarified that Those with very young children may request an extension of their stay at the shelter.although without guaranteeing that this will be in the same shelter, which is a complication for the adaptation of children in schools.

The defense agency’s response to migrants in New York

This government stance generated diverse opinionsand even more so after the defense promoted by the New York Immigration Coalition (NYIC), which is clearly against the policy that the authorities are carrying out against migrants in shelters.

Murad Awawdeh, the president of the organization, said the following: “Every family deserves a stable living and learning environmentwhether they have been in New York for 30 days or 30 years. By subjecting even more families to arbitrary 60-day shelter evictions, the city is putting the health and well-being of vulnerable families at risk, while doing little to address our affordability crisis.”