New York City will offer vaccines of coronavirus in some of the main subway and train stations this week in an effort to boost the immunization campaign, which has slowed in recent weeks, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo reported.

The authorities will deploy temporary facilities in several of the most important subway stations, such as Grand Central Terminal and Penn Station, in Manhattan; Broadway Junction, in Brooklyn; 179th Street in Queens and East 180th Street in The Bronx, where the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine will be offered.

They will also be present at the Hempstead station on the Long Island Rail Road, which connects New York City with the Long Island region, and at the Ossing station on the Metro-North, a system that connects with the northern region of New York State.

Along with the vaccine, the passengers also they will receive a free metro or train ticket.

“You are going to enter the subway station anyway. You are going to walk in front of a vaccination center. It is a single dose vaccine“Cuomo explained at a press conference, explaining that this is one of the initiatives they are testing to increase the number of vaccinated people.

“We have many theories and we are going to test them,” added the governor, who pointed out that although older people were quickly vaccinated, the youngest sector of the population is not in such a hurry.

In addition, the Mayor of New York, Bill de Blasio, announced that They will give away free tickets to the Bronx Zoo, the New York Botanical Gardens, the New York Aquarium or the Lincoln Center to all those who get immunized.

“We have to make it easier, make it more fun, and that it is more local, “said De Blasio about vaccinations in another appearance before the press.

Meanwhile, Cuomo also announced this Monday that both the City University of New York (CUNY, in English) and the State University of New York (SUNY, in English) will require students who want to attend face-to-face classes who are vaccinated.

“I encourage all private universities that also require vaccinations,” he added.

Currently, more than 48% of the New York State population or 9.6 million people have received at least one vaccine, while almost 40% or 7.8 million people have completed the immunization process.

Source: AP and EFE

PB