It is already more than clear that in USA, and in New York specifically, the one who is not vaccinated against coronavirus it is because he does not want to.

In schools, in pharmacies, in pavilions or in mobile units installed in any corner, sporting events, in tourist enclaves, in subway stations.

In an effort to extend this operation, the mayor of the Big Apple, Bill de Blasio, announced this Tuesday that next Saturday, coinciding with the official opening of the beaches, bathers will have the opportunity to receive the injection against Covid- 19.

Tourism and vaccines

Two for one: party and healing. It does not stop being another hook to attract visitors, after a black year for the tourism industry.

An employee hangs a sign that reads: “Free vaccines, free tickets”, in a subway station in Brooklyn, New York. Photo: AFP

“We are going to combine the joy of summer with the vaccination effort,” stressed de Blasio in his daily press conference.

In that appointment with the press, day by day the mayor tries to capture the spotlights even if he announces things, such as the reopening of public schools in the fall without the option of virtual classes, which actually correspond to the governor, his party enemy Andrew Cuomo.

The vaccination buses will move along the beaches, from the Bronx to Brooklyn and Queens or Governor Island. “They will be very visible,” he stressed. This opportunity will also be available in the parks.

“We want everyone to feel safe. And this is an example of taking vaccination to people and making everything easier, ”he insisted.

A note on a wall thanks you for being able to get vaccinated at the Mets stadium in New York. Photo: REUTERS

Group immunity and economic recovery

The mayor linked the possibility of the recovery of the social life and business of the city, very punished, with almost a million unemployed in relation to the pre-ndemic period, to achieving the so-called group immunity.

Among New Yorkers, De Blasio said, the number of vaccinated is above 4.1 million and the immediate bar is five million.

This translates into a drop in infections to just over 1%, a circumstance that has made it easier for those vaccinated to remove their chinstraps both outside and inside.

“Now that we know that vaccination is positive, we also want it to be something fun, something that people want to be part of,” said De Blasio.

“We have been launching incentives and the incentives really encourage citizens,” he noted. Between these awards are listed pfree roasting by public transportation or tickets to baseball games, basketball games or museums.

The city’s two teams, the Brooklyn Nets and the Manhattan Knicks, are playing in the NBA league playoffs. The vaccinated have advantages to access these games.

New York.

