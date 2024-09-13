New York to get its own electric bullet train factory: the details

In a major step toward modernizing transportation in the United States, multinational Siemens announced an investment of US$60,000,000 in the construction of a new high-speed rail manufacturing plant in Horseheads, New York.

According to the criteria of

With this initiative, The company seeks to transform US rail capacityoffering a faster, more efficient alternative to air and road transportation between two major West Coast cities.

The American Pioneer 220 can reach over 350 kilometers per hour. Photo:X @METROmagTweet Share

The Siemens plant will occupy an area of ​​almost 27,800 square meters and will generate approximately 300 jobsincluding positions for electromechanical assemblers, test engineers, project managers and logistics personnel. The company estimates that The construction of the plant will be completed in 2026at which time production of the American Pioneer 220 trains will begin high speed.

These trains will be part of the Brightline West rail system, which will operate on a 350-kilometer line between Las Vegas and Southern California. As detailed Reuters, The railway project promises to reduce travel time between the two cities to just 2 hours and 10 minutes.

What will the bullet trains produced in New York be like?

As he highlighted Forbes, the American Pioneer 220 model, which Siemens already produces in Europe, can reach speeds of more than 354 kilometers per hour