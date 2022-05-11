THE New York Governor Kathy Hochul, announced the allocation of US$ 35 million to expand the services of abortion providers. The announcement came in parallel with the creation of a state fund to encourage abortion in low-income women. That bill is expected to be voted on by lawmakers this week.

“New York has always been at the forefront of the fight for abortion rights. So, as the first female governor of New York, I’m not going to let that go back,” Hochul said.

Abortion is on the agenda and has sparked protests on the streets of the United States and around the world since leaked documents suggest the Supreme Court may reverse a historic 1973 ruling, Roe versus Wade.

In the file, the judge Samuel Alito says the decision is “blatantly wrong” and should be overturned. If the Supreme Court overturns it, abortion could be banned immediately in 25 states. Another 22 would still maintain legality. Four would not forbid it, but neither would they have any measure to ensure it.