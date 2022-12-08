New York (AFP) – More than 1,000 employees of ‘The New York Times’ began a strike at midnight on Thursday due to the lack of an agreement with the company to increase wages, in an unprecedented event in four decades, their union reported.

Journalists and other workers of what is known as the leading newspaper in the United States went on strike for 24 hours.

The New York NewsGuild, the union representing striking workers, had said that one of the main sticking points was management’s refusal to raise wages in line with high inflation.

“Over 1,100 ‘New York Times’ workers are officially on strike, the first of this magnitude at the company in four decades,” the union tweeted early Thursday morning.

"Over 1,100 'New York Times' workers are now officially on work stoppage, the first of this scale at the company in 4 decades. It's never an easy decision to refuse to do work you love, but our members are willing to do what it takes to win a better newsroom for all."



The strike should not prevent the publication of the paper on Friday. An article published in the online edition specifies that during the stoppage, “non-unionized workers in the newsroom will be largely responsible for the production of information.”

A demonstration in front of the newspaper’s headquarters, in the heart of Manhattan, was scheduled for 18:00 GMT.

The outlet’s spokeswoman, Danielle Rhoades Ha, told the US media in a statement that the negotiations had not been broken off and expressed her “disappointment” at this measure since both parties are not yet at “a dead end.”

Phoebe Lett, a podcast producer for the outlet, tweeted: “Heartbreaking to have to be with nearly 1,200 peers sacrificing everything for the good of this place humbly asking @nytimes to show us they value us. But here we are.”

Phoebe Lett, a podcast producer for the outlet, tweeted: "It is heartbreaking to have to stand with nearly 1,200 colleagues who sacrifice everything for the good of this place, hat in hand, asking @nytimes to show us they value us. But here we are. While I'm devastated, I have never been proud to be in such good company."



The union said its members are “willing to do whatever it takes to get a better newsroom for everyone.”

The American press has suffered, like all the media, the blow of the Covid-19 pandemic and is now affected by high inflation.