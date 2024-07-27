Ukraine: NYT, Kiev’s secret plan, Moscow warns Pentagon

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke on the phone Tuesday with the new Russian Defense Minister, Andrei Belousov. The Pentagon confirmed the news, and the New York Times reported the news, citing three American officials, explaining that days earlier Belousov had warned the US of a “secret operation” that Ukraine was preparing against Russia. In particular, the Kremlin official wanted to verify whether this “secret operation” had in some way the green light from the American authorities. If so, there would inevitably have been an escalation of tensions between Moscow and Washington.

Pentagon officials, in addition to ignoring the existence of the operation, also worked with Kiev to stop carrying out what had been planned. In any case, the phone call between Belousov and Austin was the first since the Russian economist took over from longtime Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu last May, and above all it was the first official contact between the Biden administration and Moscow. Patrick Ryder, a Pentagon spokesman, said that Austin “stressed the importance of maintaining lines of communication amid Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine.”

Ukraine: Lavrov, no to negotiations on Zelensky peace proposal

Any peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine cannot be based only on Kiev’s proposal, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made this clear, speaking about the talks between the heads of diplomacy of Ukraine and China at the press conference of the ASEAN ministerial meeting in Laos.

Minister Wang Yi informed his Russian counterpart about his contacts with Dmitry Kuleba, who visited Beijing in recent days, Lavrov said, explaining that the Chinese position is to focus on the underlying causes of the conflict. “The Chinese position is very clearly formulated in its documents. Preparations for a conference or a multilateral event could be discussed only when the parameters and conditions of convening such events are acceptable to all parties. And only if all existing initiatives are included in the agenda. This is a direct refusal to work based only on Zelensky’s peace formula.”