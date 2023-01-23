American newspaper published article on Minister Alexandre de Moraes’ performance in defending the 2022 elections

The president of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), Alexandre de Moraes, was mentioned in a newspaper article New York Times published on Sunday (22.jan.2023). The author, Jack Nicas, called the minister “Big Alex”in reference to the nickname “Xandão”used in social networks.

In the text, the journalist wrote about the minister’s actions when “assumed the position of main defender of democracy in Brazil”.

“Using a broad interpretation of the court’s powers, he pushed to investigate and prosecute, as well as silence on social media, anyone he deems a threat to Brazilian institutions.”

In the section where it appears “Big Alex”, the journalist refers to a speech given by Moraes after the second round of elections. After the speech, the Brazilian minister received a standing ovation, along with screams evoking his nickname.



Playback/NYT Excerpt from the publication in which the “NYT” journalist explains that the nickname of Minister Alexandre de Moraes

“In the midst of this group of leaders was Mr. by Moraes. He gave a scathing speech about the value of democracy, singing ‘Xandão’ or ‘Big Alex’ in Portuguese. ‘I hope that from the elections,’ he said, ‘the attacks on the electoral system will finally stop.’”

In the text, Nicas also writes that the minister’s actions divide opinions in Brazil.

“For many on the Brazilian left, this made him the man who saved Brazil’s young democracy. […] However, for many others in Brazil, he is threatening her. Moraes’ aggressive approach and growing authority have made him one of the most powerful people in the country and have also placed him at the center of a complicated debate in Brazil about the extent to which it is too far to fight the right.