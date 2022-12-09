Hundreds of reporters and other New York Times employees walked off the job for 24 hours. They are frustrated with contract negotiations dragging on for months in the newspaper’s biggest labor dispute in more than 40 years. Journalists, editors, photographers and other employees staged a demonstration in front of the Times offices. The paper relied on international staff and other non-union journalists to deliver content to its more than 9 million subscribers in the United States and other countries. The last strike that blocked the publication of the newspaper dates back to 1978 and lasted 88 days.



01:22