Through Twitter we have learned that a Former New York Times Journalist Joins Xbox as director of executive communications. This is Seth Schiesel, who for those who do not know him, in addition to having worked at the New York Times, has also been linked to the Boston Globe or more recently Protocol, a medium focused on the technology industry. He is also a co-founder of FANS, a live music streaming platform.

Seth Schiesel interviewed Phil Spencer in July of last year as part of Gamelab 2020, a well-known video since it is there that Phil Spencer had hidden the Xbox Series S before it was officially announced. The announcement that the former New York Times journalist is joining Xbox was made by Schiesel himself via Twitter.

Schiesel revealed that he would transition from journalism to join the Xbox team.. His hope is “to continue to spread the joy and community of video games to people around the world.” Other executives, like the head of Xbox, Phil Spencer, have also welcomed Schiesel to the team. Greenberg said he has “admired his work over the years” and looks forward to bringing his “experience and perspective” to Xbox.

In the announcement of his arrival on Xbox, Seth Schiesel recalls that it actually comes from journalism. This data is very interesting since Microsoft did not choose a communication professional for this position, but someone closer to the people, whose job it was to listen, watch and report. This would be what is behind the announcement that a former New York Times journalist joins Xbox.