US President Joe Biden at a campaign event in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, on Sunday (7) | Photo: EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

The editorial board of The New York Times, the most influential newspaper among progressive media outlets in the United States, openly called on Tuesday (9) for the Democratic Party to promote a new candidate for the White House and, to do so, “tell the plain truth to President” Joe Biden.

While the paper has previously published opinion pieces calling for Biden to withdraw from the campaign, this time it was an editorial signed by the entire editorial board, which urged party leaders to “speak forcefully to the president and the public about the need for a new candidate.”

The text reminds that Biden, who said he needs to “get more sleep” and unplug at 8 p.m., “should not try to do two of the hardest and most demanding jobs in the world at the same time: serving as president and campaigning for president.”

According to the newspaper, Democratic Party heavyweights are acting out of respect for Biden and calculating that they can be more influential with private advice than with public criticism, but “a whisper campaign is inappropriate at this point because the moment is urgent: The longer Biden clings to his nomination, the harder it will be to replace him.”

The editorial board cites a survey conducted last week by the same: 74% of respondents agreed that Biden is too old (81 years old) to remain in office, a percentage that rose five points after his disastrous performance in the debate with Donald Trump.

The newspaper, historically aligned with Democrats, emphasizes that Biden pays little attention to his own voters “and puts the country at grave risk when he insists he is the best Democrat to defeat Trump.”

“As the situation becomes more critical, [Biden] “He begins to see himself as indispensable. He doesn’t seem to understand that he is the problem and that the best hope for Democrats to maintain control of the White House is for him to step aside,” he concluded.

