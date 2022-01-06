By Ankur Banerjee and Tiyashi Datta

BENGALURU, India (Reuters) – The New York Times has struck a deal to buy subscription-based sports site The Athletic, in a deal valued at about $550 million, reported the Information on Thursday, citing a person familiar with the subject.

The Athletic had revenue of $47 million in 2020 but was forced to cut staff and costs during the first few months of the pandemic, when most live sporting events were suspended, according to Information.

The company projected revenue of $77 million last year, with a cash burn of $35 million, according to the report.

Representatives of the New York Times and The Athletic did not comment on the matter.

The deal will help expand the New York Times’ digital offerings as the 170-year-old newspaper focuses on its subscription-first business model, which has helped it weather sharp declines in media advertising and readership. printed.

