In May 2020, the port of Brooklyn was turned into a giant morgue. Refrigerated trucks were the solution for a New York that was filled with deaths from coronavirus and there was nowhere to keep them. A year later, there are still 40 reefer trailers on a dock with 750 bodies of victims of Covid-19.

This latest secret in managing the pandemic in New York was revealed a few days ago at a town hall meeting. And that outraged Marc Gjonaji, one of the councilors, who did not hesitate to compare the treatment they receive with the furniture in a warehouse or the unclaimed baggage in lost property.

Why are they still there? There are many reasons. The pandemic put all deadlines on standby. And the authorities seek to deal with the families on a case-by-case basis as to carry out the burials. At times, relatives do not have the resources for a funeral, which opens the possibility that those bodies are buried on Hart Island, where the bodies of people who are not claimed, the unidentified and the destitute are buried.

The refrigerated trucks were used as temporary morgues at the height of the pandemic. Photo: AFP

Hart Island covers 101 acres of windswept sand and crooked trees 750 meters from New York City, around the Bronx area. It is the largest public cemetery in the United States. But there are no headstones, eulogies, or regular visiting hours.

Temporary morgue

The refrigerated trucks were used as temporary morgues at the height of the pandemic, a year ago. But, as Dina Maniotis of the New York Office of Forensic Medicine explains, the city wanted give time families to organize funerals for their loved ones, while funerals They are complicated to organize for a long time.

Councilors like Marc Gjonaji advocate helping families organize burials on Hart Island in the Long Island Sound. For more than a century, this is where New York’s homeless and anonymous have been buried, both in mass graves as in individual pits.

Due to the pandemic, funerals have been difficult to organize for a long time. Photo: Reuters

Gjonaji believes that the city owes it to these dead to bury them with dignity and respect. Hart Island is scheduled to reopen to the public this weekend. This could convince families to finally bury their loved ones there.

Reopening

When New York is still debating what to do with hundreds of COVID deaths, the city has already launched its long-awaited opening plan, with vaccines for everyone, including foreigners, restaurants and bars with larger capacity, and the return of Broadway plays. for September.

They want the Big Apple to once again be that thriving center full of citizens from all over the world.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said last week that with this program he seeks to vaccinate travelers with the Johnson & Johnson brand, which has only one dose, to facilitate administration and that tourists do not have to spend 21 days or a month to wait. a second dose.

Carrie Nooten, New York correspondent for RFI and Clarín

ap