New York firefighters found no victims in the partially collapsed building in the Bronx, in particular with the detachment of a corner portion of the wall, leaving the apartments exposed. Only two people evacuated had minor injuries. Authorities were investigating the causes of the collapse. The 1927 building has undergone facade repair work. Building Commissioner James Oddo says there were seven unresolved violations pending on the property, but they were not structural.



