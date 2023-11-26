Given the attraction it represents for tourists and the extensive exposure it received in series and films, NY It is not only probably the best-known city in the United States, but it is also one of the most recognized in the world. People from different parts of the planet have it on their lists of places to visit. Within its characteristics, Millions know that the city’s nickname is the ‘Big Apple’. However, not everyone knows the origin of this nickname..

The story of how this nickname was born dates back to the 1920s and the field of horse racing, according to the website. History in an article about the city. It all started with stable boys, in charge of taking care of the horses, from New Orleans, who called New York the ‘Big Apple’given that the race tracks, and therefore the financial prize, were more important there. The term was heard by the journalist John Fitz Geraldwho reproduced it in his column in the New York Morning Telegraph newspaper.

That was the birth of the nickname, which over time fell somewhat out of use. Its reactivation was in the seventies, when a city ​​campaign decided to use it to promote tourism. From there, it became popular and became commonly used..

Why they call New York the Big Apple: an alternative history

The story told is part of the official version. However, there is an alternative story, also cited in the aforementioned portal, that refers to music, specifically the circuit of jazz artists.

This version indicates that the musicians were referring to the size and importance of the cities in which they would play. That way, New York got the nickname of the ‘Big Apple’, since it was the place that contained the most important clubs and therefore the greatest chance of exposure and success.