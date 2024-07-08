In a move that sparked outrage among users across the country, the Citi Bike Companywhich offers bike rentals in new york state and New Jersey, USA, announced a 20 percent increase in the cost of its service for both members and non-members.

According to the criteria of

Faced with the expense and inconvenience of using public transportation to get around New York City, where hectic traffic causes headaches for many citizens, some prefer to use the bicycle rental service offered by Citi Bike. However, the The increase in its prices is leading many of its users to reconsider their options..

Operated by ride-hailing company Lyft, which announced the increase earlier this month, the service provides more than 30,000 bikes in the two states it serves, making it vital for the daily transportation of thousands of people in major cities.

With this increase, which will be Effective from next Wednesday, July 10the Fares for annual members of Citi Bike or Lyft Pink All Access will increase from twenty cents to twenty-four cents per minutewhile single-trip fares for non-member users will increase from thirty to thirty-six cents per minute.

The rate will increase from twenty cents to twenty-four cents per minute for service members. Photo:iStock Share

The increase, which will only affect New York Citywas attributed by the company to Battery replacement costs, insurance and vehicle maintenance which were “higher than expected.” According to information shared by the media The New York PostMany users complained about the condition of the bikes and claimed that their quality is not worth the increased price.

New York’s transportation price hike

In August of last year, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) increased the costs of subways, buses and commuter trainsalong with LIRR and Metro-North fares, in a blow to the pocketbooks of New York citizens who use transportation daily.

The situation also affects drivers, since in January The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey raised the toll to sixty-three cents. Meanwhile, the Hampton Jitney shuttle service to Long Island’s East End has warned that it may raise ticket prices in the near future.