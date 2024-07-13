He New York City Department of Finance detected and alerted the population about a new virtual scam related to parking fines. In recent days, Many citizens reported receiving false notifications on their cell phones urging them to pay a balance owed.

According to the criteria of

The new one Scam comes from text messages to cell phonesensuring that the official payment system, CityPayoffers to pay your small fine of US$2.50 and avoid further charges, just by clicking on a link. It is here that you are likely redirected to a fraudulent website where you will be scammed..

In light of this, the Department of Finance They clarified that they do not send text messages requesting payment of fines. “If you receive a text message claiming to be from CityPay, please delete it. We will never send you an unsolicited text message reminding you to make a payment,” They clarify from the official website from CityPay.

And iThey insisted: “Do not click on any links sent to you in a text message claiming to be from CityPay, as this is a scam.” They also clarified that to check your fines, you simply have to log in to the site and check it out.

What to do if you receive this or a similar message in the United States



If you receive this message or a similar one that offers you a link at the end of a official .gov website, should not enteras you could suffer money losses and even identity and personal information theft.

The recommendation in these cases is Delete the message quickly, block and report to the sender’s number. Of course, you should not reply to the message. In the United States, for example, you can forward the message to 7726 (SPAM), where the number will be reported and likely deleted.