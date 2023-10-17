He mayor of new york city, Eric Adamstoday announced new policies to help asylum seekers who are under the care of the city to take the next steps in their travels. This comes amid an unsustainable increase in migrants arriving in the city seeking refuge, due to increased border crossings and additional transportation from the state of Texas.

Despite continued efforts to serve the more than 126,700 asylum seekers who have arrived in the Big Apple since last spring, the city faces a critical situation, with an average of approximately 600 people arriving daily in the last week and more than 64,100 migrants currently under the city’s care.

Adams noted that New York has responded to this humanitarian crisis, but has done so without the necessary level of support from other levels of government to manage this national crisis. Therefore, the city has decided to take additional measures.

Hereinafter, families with children seeking asylum will be provided with 60 days notice to seek alternative housing, as well as intensified social work services to help them explore other accommodation options and advance their travels. Each notified family will have multiple points of contact with caseworkers during those 60 days to discuss their options and plan their next steps. This move builds on the city’s previous work that provided 30- and 60-day notices to adults and stepped up social work services.

New temporary shelter opens for asylum seekers in New York

The city announced that the field Floyd Bennett Field will open in the coming weeks to serve families with children seeking asylum in a semi-congregate setting. Lockable partitions will be installed to provide a place to stay for approximately 500 families with children.

This action comes as many cities and states across the United States have experienced a unsustainable increase in migrants. This week, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker joined the call of Mayor Adams, New York Governor Kathy Hochul, Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey, and others, calling for a national solution to this crisis.

Those seeking asylum in New York will have to follow new rules

Mayor Adams noted that the “best practices” implemented by New York in response to the asylum seeker crisis were cited by the White House, but emphasized the need for a comprehensive and coordinated effort by the federal government to address the pressure facing the city.

