Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle risked a car accident in New York while being chased by paparazzi in a car. It was their spokesman who revealed it, claiming that it had been “almost a catastrophe” with the involvement of other motorists, pedestrians and a policeman. a version relaunched by the powerful gossip site TMZ which immediately linked the alleged incident to the one in which Harry’s mother, Princess Diana Spencer, was chased by the paparazzi. In reality, as the video also shows, there was no accident, and the police version only speaks of “a little chaos”.

In fact, according to more accurate subsequent reconstructions, Harry and Meghan, after leaving the Ziegfield, expressed their desire to return to where they were, on the Upper East Side. They didn’t want the paparazzi following them, so their car drove all the way down 57th Street for about an hour and a quarter with a police car escorting them. They were taken to the 19th precinct and stayed there for about 15 minutes. Then the couple was escorted, even with other stationary cars, to leave the building they had entered and to take another car, a taxi in which they returned to their residence without being followed. In fact, in the video, in the last seconds, the police cars are seen turning right, while the taxi with no one following it continues straight.



01:06