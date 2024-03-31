Recently, The video of a security camera that captured a chilling moment in New York was released. Inside a building, a hooded man tried to kidnap a young woman. Immediately, her mother, a Latina woman, heard her daughter scream and reacted. Everything led to an extensive physical confrontation that ended with the arrest of the person responsible.

The incident occurred on January 23 during the morning in an apartment building in the Astoria neighborhood, Queens. However, it became relevant again in the last few hours after the video of the moment in which the crime occurred was publicly known. There, you can see how Lex, an 18-year-old girl, was trying to enter her apartment. Before she did it, The attacker, identified as 25-year-old George Vassiliou, took her by force and began to take her down the stairs.

After starting on the fifth floor, the crossing continued between them until the first floor, where A neighbor who had heard the screams came out of his apartment with a stick and hit Vassiliou. With the help of another neighbor, he was able to detain him until police authorities arrived at the scene. According to the story that Álvarez gave to the aforementioned media, He ended up with a dislocated shoulder, a fractured eye socket and a broken elbow. as a result of the physical confrontation.

The New York kidnapper had everything planned

According to information collected by the New York PostVassiliou, who knew the victim because they had been co-workers, He rented a car the night before the kidnapping and parked outside the building where he tried to carry out the kidnapping. Inside the vehicle, there were ropes, sleeping pills, melatonin and tampons.