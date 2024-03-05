He New York government is considering a controversial measure to board the increase in crime in the Metro system from the city. Gov. Kathy Hochul indicated Monday that she will announce an increase in the number of law enforcement officers in the city's subway system, in an effort to improve safety and address residents' concerns.

This development comes after a meeting between Hochul, Mayor Eric Adams and Transit Chief Michael Kemper to find ways to increase state resources in the Metro system and complement the increase of 1,000 officers of the New York Police Department (NYPD), as reported ABC. The meeting was also a response to the incident in which Metro driver Alton Scott was attacked at the Rockaway Avenue and Fulton Street station.

Scott was injured in the neck while on a train that he was heading south and was entering the station. “We are going to make people feel safe with more police at Metro stations,” Hochul declared. “People want to see that. They've been asking for it, and we're going to do it. We'll see more people on the platforms.”

Is it dangerous to ride the New York Subway?

The Metro system has seen an increase in major crimes of more than 13 percent through March 3, compared to the same period last year, according to the NYPD. The move to increase the number of officers could be announced as soon as Wednesday.

Despite an increase in crime over the last month, Police say overall major crimes have decreased in the last year, thanks to the additional presence of agents and surveillance cameras. Subway crime skyrocketed in the first two months of 2024, increasing nearly 20 percent compared to the same period last year, driven by large increases in robberies, aggravated assaults and robberies.

The NYPD will step up its presence and adopt longer shifts to address the rising crime wave.

Mayor Eric Adams stated that the NYPD would quickly move to 12-hour shifts to try to curb the growing wave of crime, which he attributed to the city's elimination of its so-called Metro safety plan in 2022.

Five of the six major crime categories, including murder, rape, robbery, aggravated assault, robbery and grand larceny, increased so far this year, according to the Feb. 18 CompStat report. Total, the police have made 2,585 arrests in 2024 in the Metrocompared to 1,792 last year, representing an increase of 44 percent.