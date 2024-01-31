After various cases became known in which the police detained people indiscriminately, most of the time due to their race, it is being considered a measure in New York City through which officers would be required to conduct a search every time they make an arrest.

In accordance with AP, If this law comes into force, Big Apple police officers must record race, gender and apparent age of the majority of the people they detain for questioning, in addition to giving details about the circumstances that led them to approach that particular person. All of that data will be made public on the police department's website.

The above is based on a law passed this week by the city council that overrode a veto by Mayor Eric Adams and It is considered a triumph for advocates of police reformas it seeks to require that officers of the largest police department in the country, which includes 36,000 elements, document all their encounters.

According to the groups promoting this initiative, it is important to make a change among officers to prevent them from stopping and attacking for weapons, which has mainly affected black men.

But The mayor of the city does not agree with the implementation of this measure because he believes that it will only waste time that officers could use to improve safety in the city. In this regard, New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, who is supporting the bill, told AP that reporting encounters could be done in less than a minute from the officers' smartphone, only an application would need to be implemented.

Officers must conduct a search after an arrest.

The reason why police officers in New York must document their arrests

There are several cases that have shown that Police officers have sometimes exercised their authority without justification, mainly affecting black people.. In fact, since 2011, Big Apple officers have been required to document cases in which they have asked accusatory questions as part of an investigation. And according to information from 2022, this segment of the population continues to be the target of the majority of arrests in the city.

One of the most controversial cases of police charging people solely on the basis of their racial origin occurred in Central Park in 1989 when five men were detained without explanation and falsely accused and convicted of allegedly raping and beating a man. white corridor One of the convicted men was arrested when he was just 15 and imprisoned for almost seven, but his conviction was eventually overturned after DNA testing.