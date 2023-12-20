Hundreds of civil associations ask the New York City Council to approve a law prohibiting solitary confinement of inmates in prisons, pointing out that this type of segregation is considered torture by the United Nations; in addition to the fact that the practice is “inhumane and has been linked to suicide and racism.”

“The New York City Council's Criminal Justice Committee just approved Int. No. 549A”, the official account of the #HALTsolitary campaign published this morning. The @NYCAIC profile, on

The vote in favor of stopping the confinement comes after a long confrontation between activists and representatives of correctional guards, who defended isolation as a way to stop violence in places like Rikers Island. The bill also upset the city's mayor, Eric Adams, who empathized with officers because of his past as a police officer.

“I don't think this is well thought out, and Anyone who knows a prison would tell you that you can't leave dangerous people in a general population.“the mayor said this week to Crain's Business. Besides, He described the prohibition of isolation and the reasons given by the promoters of the law as a point at which “Idealism collides with realism.”

Vote in favor of banning solitary confinement



However, This morning the vote was held on the introduction of law 549, corresponding to the prohibition of solitary confinement in the city's prisons, which was approved. In the same New York City Council session, bills 1203 and 241 were also voted on, providing release documents to formerly incarcerated people and supporting fair and timely parole and parole laws. old people.

The #HALTsolitary account announced the vote in favor, by the City Council, to prohibit solitary confinement of prisoners.

“My first act in office was to organize the majority of my new colleagues, in opposition to @NYCMayor, about solitary confinement. Two years later – today! – we're finally voting for #HALTsolitary. Huge respect to everyone who fought so hard for this,” she posted on the X account of her, Tiffany Cabán, who is a New York Councilwoman for the 22nd District of Queens.

“We are at a critical moment and we have the opportunity to make our criminal legal system more fair and humane.or,” said Carlina Rivera, Manhattan councilwoman and sponsor of the bill, prior to the vote, according to The New York Timess.