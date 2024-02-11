Recently, a 90-year-old woman who works as a traffic officer in New York, he celebrated his 45th anniversary in the profession to which he has dedicated half of his life in an exemplary manner. In this regard, he told how he has managed to continue working for so long.

Maggie Postonwho in January of this year celebrated his 90th birthday and 45th anniversary as a Park Slope crossing guard, in the United States, has dedicated each of his mornings to helping generations of children from PS 282 school cross the street safely since 1978, as announced by the American network News 12 Brooklyn.

In the midst of flowers and banners, The woman received a series of congratulations for her birthday and for her honorable work. Through an interview for the television network, Poston said that it has been the love of God that has taken care of her all these years and has helped her get up on time, since, she confessed, she does not need a watch to wake up in the morning. and attend work.

This work has been recognized by everyone around her, including the school teachers, who stated that Maggie has always been very dedicated to her work. Also They highlighted that when an incident occurs on the streetsshe always comes to help and stop traffic to prevent the children from getting hurt or another crash from occurring.

Although The woman has been on the job for almost 50 years. He says no, the job hasn't changed much.. “No one bothers me, I cross the children and watch the traffic.” “The years went by so quickly that I didn't even realize… I just go to work and come home,” she commented in an interview for CNBC.

Her apartment is less than a mile from the school in the Prospect Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn, and although she lives alone, her family visits her frequently.

Maggie Poston has become a much appreciated member of her community, but also an example that when you love what you do, time almost literally flies by.