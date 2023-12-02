The Christmas season in New York is not only marked by dazzling lights and its majestic advertising windows and on the exterior of the stores, but also for the atmosphere that this era creates in the streets of the so-called Big Apple. That is why here we share five tips to make the most of the city during this magical time.

1. Explore New York Christmas Decor

While the windows of stores like Bergdorf Goodman, Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and Saks Fifth Avenue are stunning, don’t limit yourself to them. Explore the city’s illuminated streets and discover festive decorations in less conventional locations. From the lights of Rockefeller Center to the charming Christmas markets, every corner of the city has something special to offer this season.

2. Enjoy the magic of theater in the Big Apple

Christmas in New York goes beyond the lights of Fifth Avenue. Broadway and Off-Broadway offer Christmas-themed shows that will immerse you in the magic of the holiday spirit. From classics like The Nutcracker to original productions, theater is a unique way to experience Christmas in the city that never sleeps.

The Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center in New York is one of the most famous in the world. See also The US fines McDonald's for illegally employing more than 300 minors, including two 10-year-olds

3. Taste the flavors of New York through food

New York transforms into a culinary feast during Christmas. Dare to try the delicacies on offer at Christmas markets and bazaars, where you’ll find everything from caramel apples to gingerbread cakes. Union Square Holiday Market, Bryant Park Winter Village, and Columbus Circle Holiday Market are just a few of the places where you can delight your taste buds with the signature flavors of the season.

4. Do ice activities in NY

Ice skating is an iconic activity of the Christmas season in New York. At Rockefeller Center and Central Park Ice Rink you can live the experience of sliding on the ice while enjoying the majesty of the skyscrapers and Christmas lights that surround. Although it may be crowded, the magic of skating these iconic locations makes it unforgettable.

5. Take part in local New York traditions

Join New Yorkers in their local Christmas traditions. Attend the reading of Twas the Night Before Christmas at the Morgan Library, to the carol concert at St. Patrick’s Church or simply stroll through the neighborhoods decorated by the residents themselves.

The city that never sleeps transforms into a magical setting during Christmas, and following these tips will help you discover the authentic festive essence that permeates every corner of New York.