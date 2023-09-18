New York | Tens of thousands demonstrated for the climate under the UN summit

The high-level week of the UN General Assembly begins in New York. On Monday and Tuesday, the sustainable development summit is on the program.

Stateside tens of thousands have gathered in the streets of New York to demand intensified measures to combat climate change during the UN summit.

People from a total of around 700 organizations and activist groups had participated in Sunday’s demonstration. The protestors, spread over the area of ​​several city blocks, demanded, among other things, the president of the United States Joe Biden to bring an end to the use of fossil fuels.

New The high-level week of the UN General Assembly begins in York. Biden is scheduled to attend the General Assembly, which officially opens on Tuesday, along with numerous other world leaders.

“We are here to demand that the administration declare a climate emergency,” said Analilia Mejia46, director of the Center for Popular Democracy activist group.

On Monday and Tuesday, the sustainable development summit is on the program. The Finnish delegation is headed by the president Sauli Niinistöwho will also speak at Monday’s summit.

On Tuesday, the national speeches of different countries by the heads of state will begin at the opening of the General Assembly. Niinistö will give Finland’s speech on Wednesday.

Secretary General of the UN António Guterres is organizing the Climate Ambition summit on Wednesday, where he hopes to accelerate the efforts already underway by governments, private organizations and financial institutions to combat climate change.

Here In the UN climate report published last month, the year 2025 was named as the final limit for the global peak of greenhouse gas emissions, if humanity intends to limit global warming in accordance with the goals of the Paris Agreement. The emission peak mentioned in the report should be followed by a sharp drop.

According to the report, the 2015 Paris Agreement has successfully guided climate action, but much more is now required on all fronts. At the end of the year, a crucial climate summit is scheduled to be held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

To demonstrate the severity of climate change’s existential crisis, Mejia of the Center for Popular Democracy pointed to recent extreme weather events. These include, for example, the wildfires in Canada, Hawaii and Greece, as well as the devastating floods in Libya.

of Paris the climate agreement also mentioned achieving zero carbon dioxide emissions by 2050 as one of the goals. Achieving this goal also requires a gradual phasing out of fossil fuels, unless their emissions can be recovered or compensated for.

In the United States, President Biden has made decisions promoting green production and offered billions of dollars for clean energy projects. However, some activists say that Biden has not taken strong enough steps to help the United States get rid of its dependence on fossil fuels.

The state of California filed a lawsuit against five major international oil companies on Friday. The state accuses the companies of causing billions of dollars in damage and misleading people by downplaying the risks of fossil fuels.