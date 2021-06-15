The state of New York, USA, has lifted restrictions against Covid-19, with some exceptions| Photo: EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

The state of New York, in the United States, announced on Tuesday the end of restrictions imposed to prevent the spread of Covid-19, with exceptions to day care centers, hospitals and means of transport, coinciding with the time when 70% of adults have already received at least one dose of vaccine.

“We reached 70% vaccination. It’s the national goal, and we reached it ahead of schedule. Having 70% means that we can now go back to life as we knew it,” said Governor Andrew Cuomo. In a speech, Cuomo announced that state levies “which have proven to be correct” will cease to apply “as of today, with immediate effect.” However, he cautioned that restrictions imposed at the federal level by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) remain in effect.

Cuomo emphasized that there are no longer restrictions on public, commercial, sporting, recreational and retail spaces. “Businesses can open because state orders are no longer in effect, nor are capacity restrictions, temperature measurements and extraordinary cleaning and disinfection protocols needed to continue,” he added.

The governor noted that to celebrate this moment and honor the frontline workers, fireworks will be launched this evening in various locations across the state. Cuomo also announced that the Covid-19 positivity rate had dropped to 0.4%, the lowest in the country, and compared it to last spring, when New York became the global epicenter of the pandemic.