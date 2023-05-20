Gustavo Dudamel conducts the New York Philharmonic, in March 2022. Chris Lee

Gustavo Dudamel has inaugurated this Friday his relationship with the New York Philharmonic, in the first concert he has conducted since his appointment as musical and artistic director of the orchestra was announced in February. Although the Venezuelan musician will not join until 2026, and tonight’s was by no means his debut in New York, the appetizer has given a good example of what awaits the musicians and the public in that future stage: an absolute communion.

With a moving Ninth Symphony by Gustav Mahler, Dudamel drew a standing ovation of more than four minutes, but also some tears in his intimate interpretation of the last movement, the moving Adage. The Philharmonic’s version was so special that when the last note was played, the stalls remained completely silent while Dudamel, in a recollection of seconds that seemed to last an eternity, metabolized the emotion emanating from that musical and vital testament of the Viennese musician. . The Ninth is his last complete symphony, one of the last three major works he composed and the AdageA farewell to the world.

The choice of the piece for its official presentation in New York was not free either: Gustav Mahler was also musical director of the orchestra, already in failing health, between 1909 and 1911. As Dudamel himself recalled in February at his official presentation as head of the Philharmonic, conducting an orchestra led by composers such as Mahler, Toscanini or Bernstein, among many others, is a dream come true; “Being in such an emblematic place with such an impressive past”.

This Friday is the first of a batch of three throughout the weekend, with the same programme, for which all the tickets were sold weeks ago. The expectation was maximum, like the ovation that dismissed the orchestra and director, despite the fact that the Ninth is not an easy piece. Neither the Ninth nor any other, as Mahler himself warned: “A symphony must be like the world. It must contain everything. At the moment when the Adagio de la Novena fades into the deepest silence, also in the stillness of Dudamel, it seems to contain even more than that.

The Venezuelan conductor, who often jokes that he is no longer a young promise -he is 42 years old-, showed a surprising maturity before Mahler’s composition, with a demanding first movement, the tremendous sound challenge of the third and that adage – overshadowed in fame by adaggieto of the Fifth Symphony thanks to the film death in venice, but much deeper- that left Dudamel transfixed and the public, in silence and without the threat of starting to applaud (a very surprising gesture given the expressiveness of the New York public, which in operas applauds each aria). The Ninth Symphony showed a mature, energetic and elegant Dudamel, delicate, no longer as exuberant as before, as if Mahler’s Central European depth, and his remote legacy at the head of the Philharmonic, had rested on his shoulders. , anointing him with the halo of genius. Then, when greeting, the expansive and Caribbean Dudamel reappeared, with the same smile as the boy from Barquisimeto who dreamed of one day directing an orchestra.

All the culture that goes with you awaits you here. subscribe