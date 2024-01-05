In a legal and political confrontation, New York City filed suit against more than a dozen transportation companies linked to the transfer of migrants from Texas. The legal action, led by Democratic Mayor Eric Adams, seeks US$708,000,000 in compensation, equivalent to the city's spending on caring for migrants sent from Texas.

The basis of the lawsuit lies in the violation of a New York state law that prohibits transporting needy people to another state to make them a public charge. According to the Big Apple, Texas is creating a “humanitarian crisis” by sending migrants without prior noticeplacing an unsustainable financial burden on the city.

New York's arguments focus on the city's inability to face alone the costs associated with caring for migrants sent by Texas. Besides, They accuse transport companies of profiting from illegal activity.

Texas defends its right to voluntarily send migrants to other states

For its part, Texas maintains that the migrants traveled voluntarily with the authorization of the federal government, defending their constitutional right to free movement. According to a state statement, the lawsuit is baseless and represents an interference with its legal prerogatives.

New York City argues that Texas creates a humanitarian crisis by sending migrants without warning Photo: SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP

The transportation company VLP Charter LLC, based in San Antonio, is one of the defendants in this case, reported Express News. New York City has implemented administrative measures to limit the arrival of migrants by busexacerbating the tension between both states.

This legal confrontation also adds to the dispute between the federal government and Texas over the state's new immigration law. The lawsuit could set a significant legal precedent regarding the movement of migrants between states and exacerbate political tensions between Democrats and Republicans over immigration.