New York City Council has filed a lawsuit against 17 charter bus companies that were hired by Texas Governor Greg Abbott to transport illegal immigrants to the largest city in the United States.

According to information from CBS News, Democratic Mayor Eric Adams wants bus companies to pay US$708 million, an amount equivalent to what New York City Council spent to shelter illegal immigrants on an emergency basis.

Since the first half of 2022, more than 33,000 immigrants have arrived in New York on buses chartered by the Republican Abbott administration, a measure taken to protest the immigration policies of President Joe Biden, a supporter of Adams.

Adams claimed that New York law stipulates that “any person who knowingly brings, or causes to be brought, a needy person from out of state into this state for the purpose of making him or her a public charge […] will be obliged to transport such person out of the state or support him with his own resources”.

“New York City has and will always do our part to manage this humanitarian crisis, but we cannot alone bear the costs of reckless political maneuvering by the state of Texas,” Adams said. “Today’s proceedings serve as a warning to all those who break the law in this way.”

The bus companies have not yet commented on the matter. In a statement, Abbott said the lawsuit was “baseless.”

“It is clear that Mayor Adams knows nothing about the Commerce Clause of the U.S. Constitution, or the constitutional right to travel that has been recognized by the U.S. Supreme Court,” the Texas governor said.