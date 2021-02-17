The attorney general of the state of New York , Letitia James, sued this Wednesday Amazon for not taking sufficient measures to protect their workers , especially during the worst moments of the pandemic of coronavirus .

“Throughout this historic pandemic, Amazon has repeatedly failed to meet its obligations to institute reasonable and adequate measures to protect its workers and prevent the spread of the virus in your facilities in New York City, “James said in his lawsuit filed with the state Supreme Court.

Amazon said in a statement that it does not consider that “the lawsuit filed by the attorney general presents a reliable photo of the exemplary response” of that company.

Last week, Amazon sued the New York Attorney General’s Office to prevent the state from taking legal action against the company. for his handling of shifts and the safety of his workers during the pandemic, as well as the dismissal of one of the workers who made complaints.

New York Attorney General Letitia James sued Amazon for failing to take care of its workers during the pandemic. Photo: AP

Amazon argued that James does not have powers to force it to take measures that reinforce the protection of workers, since it is governed by federal laws.

According to the New York state lawsuit filed Wednesday, Amazon did not adequately disinfect its facilities, did not notify when a worker was infected and refused to close buildings for cleanings after workers tested positive for Covid-19.

Likewise, he criticizes that the online commerce multinational continues to discipline workers for not reaching minimum productivity levels.

The Amazon logo on the front of a store in New York. Photo: Reuter.

In James’s opinion, the company’s response to the pandemic remains poor and it occurs while the multinational founded by Jeff Bezos accumulates “exponential growth and benefits at the expense of the lives, health and safety of its workers.”

James began his investigation into Amazon’s labor practices in New York last year following the firing of Christian Smalls, one of the employees at its Staten Island facility who publicly demanded improved worker protections at the start of the pandemic, which hit the city hard last spring.

With information from EFE

