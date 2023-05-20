Two steps from Grand Central station, and one from the Yale Club, is the Roosevelt Hotel on 45th Street, a majestic building with more than a century behind it that could not survive the pandemic. By the time it closed for good in December 2020, three-quarters of New York’s luxury hotels had yet to reopen. No one could imagine that the city of skyscrapers would roar again as if nothing had happened, but neither could they imagine that thousands of homeless immigrants would share out the rooms in the luxurious building that would one day be part of the Hilton chain.

At the door was José on Friday, with his two-year-old daughter in his arms and his cousin Ariani, 15, helping him navigate the process of requesting refuge. The baby’s mother had traded the American dream for the Canadian dream and continued the journey north. On the way, she had taken all the papers, including the girl’s birth certificate, without which no one would shelter her alleged father. “The social worker has told her that one more day sleeping on the street and they will take custody of her,” said the teenager, who had managed to get the document sent to her from Venezuela, after paying one hundred dollars that she had entrusted. a friend.

“It is much better to dare to do great things, even if they are marked by failure, than to be part of those poor spirits that do not enjoy much or suffer much,” says the quote from Theodore Roosevelt with which the hotel stoned its closure on the page Web.

The 600 or 700 Latin American immigrants who arrive daily in New York from the southern border cannot be accused of having settled for the hardships of their lives in Venezuela or Colombia. Just last week, the city of skyscrapers received more than 4,300 political asylum seekers, the only ones that the security guards at the Roosevelt Hotel allow to cross the security cordon with which they have brought the abandoned colossus back to life. They are more than double in a single week than the 2,000 seasonal workers that Spain will receive in all of 2023 through the circular migration programs that it has signed with the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Colombia, Honduras and Guatemala.

Since Texas Gov. Gregg Abott began shipping immigrants “for free” to sanctuary cities run by the Democratic Party last year, New York has received a whopping 67,000 immigrants, placing them in tents, sports halls, schools, hostels and hotels. According to the mayor, 40% of the hotel rooms in the city are occupied by immigrants, although it is true that the accounts do not add up. The city has 130,000 hotel beds but only 41,500 migrants in its custody. The contract is beneficial for hoteliers who are paid by the City Council for the entire hotel indefinitely.

economic hole



While Brooklyn President Antonio Reynoso called on his colleagues at a press conference this week to be “leaders in generosity, kindness and acceptance,” Mayor Eric Adams has reason to complain: Generosity will cost public coffers $4.3 billion. dollars through June of next year, according to Deputy Mayor for Health and Human Services Anne Williams-Isom. To such a hole in a city that has lost $12.4 billion net in annual revenue due to the exodus from the pandemic, according to Bloomberg, the federal government will only contribute 37%. That is where the schism between the mayor of New York and President Joe Biden begins.

“New York should not bear the weight of a national problem,” the mayor complained this week in an interview with the Fox network, in which he repeated one of the accusations that has most annoyed the White House: “The president has failed our city.” The opposition is delighted to be able to exploit the statements of one of the most prominent Democratic mayors in the country who, not coincidentally, disappeared this week from the list of political advisers for the Biden 2024 re-election campaign. “This is not just personal. Many city and state Democrats quietly agree with Adams and are glad he is criticizing them on his behalf,” Politico wrote.

One knows that the reception has overwhelmed when it is the immigrants themselves who complain that “everyone who comes in is sent to New York,” lamented Ariani Tomasili as she waited at the door of the Roosevelt for her cousin to be given a room. “So many are arriving that it makes it more difficult for those of us who have been here for a long time to receive services and assistance,” she complains. In reality, she has only been around for four months and lives “in a very beautiful hotel” where she shares a room with her parents and siblings, meals included. She admits that “she has nothing to complain about”, because since she arrived she has gone to school, where the teachers make an effort to give her examples in Spanish so that she understands the lessons, and she, to take advantage of the classes to fulfill her American dream.

There are those who do complain. At the Watson Hotel on 57th Street and Tenth Avenue, the Colombian Laidi Beltrán, who arrived by plane to Reinosa (Texas), turned herself in to the immigration authorities to start the political asylum process and received a plane ticket from a church to New York, she is outraged that they tried to send her to a shelter in Queens. “And I wasn’t going to go that far, when I have my boy up here at the school in Washington Heights.” But everything worked out for him. She works at a nearby McDonald’s for $15 an hour and she no longer has to pay the $350 a week she was charged for a room before connecting with social services through a Bronx church. The Watson Hotel where she lives without a departure date seems great “and the food is great.”

Adams has decided to put the brake on. Faced with the rush that was anticipated with the end of Title 42, which allowed border patrols to expel them without processing their asylum claims, the mayor has declared a state of emergency and has asked to suspend the law that requires him to provide emergency shelter. to all who need it, regardless of their immigration status. The reception point that opened last year at Penn Station closed on Friday.

Buses arriving from the border are diverted to other counties in New York State. Small towns where the authorities are alarmed by the way to divert the pressure and threaten to sue the New York City Council if it persists in sharing the burden.

Those who get off the bus at the Port Authority platforms walk to the Roosevelt Hotel, converted into a new distribution point where they are welcomed on the red carpet that once served for the galas of the Peabody Radio and Television Awards, the University of Columbia and the National Football League. There the Colombian Claudia Restrepo was sitting on the terrace of the nearby cafe, waiting for her daughter, who had come to New York following her footsteps with a baby in her arms, the best way to get public assistance quickly.

“Here they want to keep us and what we want is to work, not be bored in a hotel,” he complained. «What does it cost them to give us papers to work, since they have let us in? This country is very hard without work and I am not going to risk buying false papers, as the Mexicans do. Eleven million undocumented immigrants, most of them Mexicans and Central Americans, have been waiting for decades for an immigration reform that will take them out of illegality and provide them with the red carpet for which newcomers now parade, without remembering those who preceded them. Like the million Italians, Irish or Puerto Ricans who one day landed on Ellis Island, the new wave of Venezuelans and Colombians is changing the New York accent and testing the tolerance of its people.