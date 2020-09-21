In New York City, a subway train went off track after hitting a thrown object. The TV channel reports about it on September 20 abc…

The incident occurred earlier on Sunday at approximately 08:15 (15:15 Moscow time) in Manhattan in the Chelsea area. 135 people were evacuated from the transport after the accident. There is no information about the victims.

“A train heading north collided with debris on the roadway as it entered 14St-8th Av, causing a wheel to go off track,” said New York City Transportation Department interim director Sarah Feinberg.

Breaking: A subway train derailed in the Chelsea area of ​​Manhattan, New York, after a person threw an object on the tracks. The person is in custody. pic.twitter.com/3BI6WwXEwS – PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) September 20, 2020

According to preliminary data, the accident was provoked by a 30-year-old homeless man who was detained and interrogated. Witnesses said that he threw construction waste on the way to the subway.

