Nearly 75% of NYC Subway Stores Are Empty. Blame the Pandemic and Remote Work

The shops located inside the subway New York are inexorably disappearing. As the New York Times reports, nearly 75% of the businesses run by Metropolitan Transportation Authority are now empty. In Columbus Circle, only one of the 40 stores that opened eight years ago in the underground market is open. The Fulton Center in the station Lower Manhattan it’s almost empty and the same goes for the shop windows Port Authority And Rockefeller Centerr.

For the MTA, this situation began before the Covid pandemic but has been further exacerbated by the increase in remote or hybrid work. The agency is therefore considering filling empty spaces with alternative activities to stores such as art shows or initiatives for street artists.