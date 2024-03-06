He New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced a measure to strengthen security in the Subway system. During a press conference, Adams reported that the New York Police Department (NYPD) may “escalate” bag checks on the subway in response to the recent wave of violent crime on the subway system. transport.

Mayor Adams mentioned that his administration intends to “reinstate bag checks” in the Metro systemand that this measure would be implemented “probably in the next week”, according to statements cited by Pix. He highlighted that while a version of these controls already existed, they could be intensified further.

This statement comes amidst a 13 percent increase in crimes traffic this year compared to the same period in 2022, according to data provided by the NYPD. Given this situation, Governor Kathy Hochul is expected to make an announcement regarding security. traffic this year compared to the same period in 2022, according to data provided by the NYPD. Given this situation, Governor Kathy Hochul is expected to make an announcement regarding security.

Hochul's plan includes deploying New York National Guard troops and state police officers to the Subway system to help riders feel safe. Additionally, the governor has announced the assignment of 1,000 state workersincluding 250 state troopers and members of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) Police, to assist the NYPD with bag checks improved in high traffic areas of the subway system.

What measures does the plan include to increase safety in the New York Subway?

The plan also proposes amend state law to allow judges to ban people convicted of assault from the Metro system use the services of the MTA as part of the sentence. Additionally, coordination between law enforcement agencies, transportation personnel and the city's district attorneys will be improved to effectively combat crime in the subway.